IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

