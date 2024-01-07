IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $30.37 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,471. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

