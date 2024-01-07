IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $37.81 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

