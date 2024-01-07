IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 17,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 22,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $656.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $462.22 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

