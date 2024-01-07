IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMAX Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. Analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.