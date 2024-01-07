Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.93.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

