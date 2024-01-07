Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.68

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $8.41. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 18,667 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

