Insider Selling: Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) CEO Sells $79,220.31 in Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.42 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on SLRN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.