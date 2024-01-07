Insider Selling: Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) CEO Sells $79,220.31 in Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.42 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

