Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Sells $40,080.00 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

