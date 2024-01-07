Insider Selling: EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells $19,642.50 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $19,642.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $469.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $270.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

