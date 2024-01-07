Insider Selling: FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells $36,240.82 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $36,240.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,868,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,098.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FiscalNote Stock Down 1.0 %

NOTE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 89.16% and a negative net margin of 97.67%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FiscalNote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 2,632.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 290,471 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

