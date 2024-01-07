Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $42,705.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

