Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after buying an additional 602,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 182,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

