Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $65,750.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.35 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $718.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matterport

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 49.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.