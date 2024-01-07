Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $176,188.66 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $41,301,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

