Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Sells $235,399.95 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny Trading Up 1.8 %

PGNY opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 90.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 84.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.4% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 139,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

