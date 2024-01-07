Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $18,562.75 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $18,562.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Roku Price Performance
ROKU stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.93. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roku
Institutional Trading of Roku
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.