Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $18,562.75 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $18,562.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ROKU stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.93. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

