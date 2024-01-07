Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $30,752.40 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

See Also

