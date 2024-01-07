Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 2,247 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.
Smartsheet Price Performance
NYSE SMAR opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
