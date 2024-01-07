Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.