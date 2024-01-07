Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Super Micro Computer stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Read More
