Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $214,200.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.27 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 449.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TFS Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

