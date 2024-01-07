Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $56,440.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $56,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,903.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Venu Venugopal acquired 980 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $7,967.40.

On Friday, November 17th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $140,106.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00.

Udemy Stock Up 1.2 %

UDMY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Udemy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Udemy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

