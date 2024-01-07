Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

INTC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.89. 34,197,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.22, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

