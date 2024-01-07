Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.87 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.