Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

GLD stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

