Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $589.02. The stock had a trading volume of 838,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

