Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,840,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.