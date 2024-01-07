Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

