Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is DMC Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DMC Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 11,288,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,604,050. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

