Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock worth $7,149,368. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

