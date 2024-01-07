iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,589,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,855,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 64,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. 45,857,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,110,586. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.04.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

