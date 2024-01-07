iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337,267 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 9,961,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459,988. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

