iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 90,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,290. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

