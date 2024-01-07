iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,035,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

