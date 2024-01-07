iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $32,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

