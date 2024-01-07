iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.02. 1,948,708 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

