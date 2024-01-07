iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $144.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

