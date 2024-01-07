iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

