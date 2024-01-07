iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

