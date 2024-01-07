iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

