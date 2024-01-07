iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

