iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.56. 596,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average of $233.36. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

