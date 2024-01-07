iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

