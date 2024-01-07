iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

