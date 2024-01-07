iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Decreased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. 2,076,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,550. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

