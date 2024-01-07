iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $412,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITA stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

