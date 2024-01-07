iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,063 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 8,128,715 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

