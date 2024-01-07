J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

