Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.56.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $160.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $4,884,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

