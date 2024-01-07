Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,507 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 278,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $3.55 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

